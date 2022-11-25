Deaf, mute woman gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Left Menu

A 20-year-old deaf and mute Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four to five men in Rajasthans Barmer district, police said on Friday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old deaf and mute Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four to five men in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday evening in area under Dhorimanna police station limits when the woman had gone to graze goats, said the complaint filed by the family members. The accused men, who were in a car, stopped the woman and allegedly raped her, it said.

A case has been registered against unidentified men under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SHO (Dhorimanna) Sukhram Vishnoi said.

The medical examination of the victim will be done on Friday, he said.

CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the accused, he said, adding no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

