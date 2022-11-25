Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests absconding Indian-origin Australian citizen wanted in woman's killing in Queensland

Australian citizen of Indian-origin Rajwinder Singh, who had fled that country after killing a woman four years ago and was carrying a 1 million Australian Dollars reward on his arrest, was nabbed by the Delhi Police on Friday, officials said.The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Singh 38 following which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Patiala House Court on November 21 under the extradition act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 13:40 IST
Delhi Police arrests absconding Indian-origin Australian citizen wanted in woman's killing in Queensland
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian citizen of Indian-origin Rajwinder Singh, who had fled that country after killing a woman four years ago and was carrying a 1 million Australian Dollars reward on his arrest, was nabbed by the Delhi Police on Friday, officials said.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Singh (38) following which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Patiala House Court on November 21 under the extradition act. A senior police officer said based on inputs shared by CBI, which is the nodal agency of the Interpol in India, and their Australian counterparts, the accused was nabbed from near G T Karnal Road at 6 am and arrested by the Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police. The accused will be produced before a court for further proceedings, he said.

On November 4, the Australian High Commission had said a reward of 1 million Australian Dollars has been declared on the arrest of Singh, a nurse who killed the Australian woman on a beach.

Toyah Cordingley (24) was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach in Queensland when she was killed in October 2018. Singh, who worked as a nurse in Innisfail, was the key person of interest in the case. He fled Australia two days after Cordingley was killed, leaving behind his job, wife and three children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

