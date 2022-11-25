UP: Health dept official booked for hiring nearly 350 staff by fraudulent means

A senior assistant in the health department was booked in connection with an alleged fraudulent recruitment of close to 350 class IV staff, including ward boys, sweepers, guards and midwives, police said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Sarvesh Kumar Gupta at Kotwali Police station. ''In a probe conducted by the city magistrate, chief development officer, chief treasurer along with finance and accounts officer (education) it was found that no documents pertaining to recruitment and payment of class IV staff are available,'' Gupta said in the complaint. ''It appears that the valid records and documents were not transferred and rather hidden in order to cover their acts,'' he added. Station House Officer (SHO) of Ballia Praveen Singh said, ''Based on the complaint FIR under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC against Daya Shankar Verma who was then the assistant with the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), was lodged on Thursday. The matter is being investigated.'' ACMO Gupta said Shankar is currently posted as a senior assistant with the office of the CMO in the Chitrakoot district. ''The fraudulent recruitment occurred between 2009-2017 when Daya Shankar Verma was posted here. He was posted out of Ballia in 2018.

