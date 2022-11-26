Left Menu

Boat capsizes near Varanasi ghat, pilgrims rescued

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:20 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A boat carrying 34 pilgrims capsized in the Ganga in Varanasi on Saturday morning, but they were promptly rescued, police said.

The pilgrims, who are from Andhra Pradesh, were in the boat when it capsized in front of the Sheetla Ghat, police said.

Local boatmen and the river police rescued the devotees. Two of them are undergoing treatment for minor injuries, it said.

A case has been registered against the boatman for alleged negligence, an officer said.

