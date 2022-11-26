Vatican says China violated pact on bishops, expresses regret

The Vatican on Saturday accused Chinese authorities of violating a bilateral pact on the appointment of bishops by installing one in a diocese not recognized by the Holy See.

A statement said the Vatican learned with "surprise and regret" that a bishop of another city had been installed as auxiliary bishop in Jiangxi.

The appointment appeared to be one of the most serious violations of a 2018 agreement between the Vatican and Beijing on the installation of bishops. The accord, which some Catholics have denounced as a sell-out to China's Communist authorities, was last renewed for a two-year period in September.

