Russia says 9 POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Ukraine -agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Nine Russian prisoners of war were released as part of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow's defence ministry.

"On Nov. 26, as a result of the negotiation process, nine Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the ministry said in a statement.

