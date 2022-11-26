Russia says 9 POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Ukraine -agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:12 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Nine Russian prisoners of war were released as part of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow's defence ministry.
"On Nov. 26, as a result of the negotiation process, nine Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Moscow says Kherson pullout complete; Ukraine says Russian troops trapped
Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world
India participates in Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow unleashes heavy missile strikes
India attends Moscow format of talks on Afghanistan