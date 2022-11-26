Russia says 9 POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Ukraine -agencies

Nine Russian prisoners of war were released as part of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow's defence ministry.

"On Nov. 26, as a result of the negotiation process, nine Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the ministry said in a statement.

