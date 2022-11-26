Left Menu

Soccer-Zielinski on target as Poland lead 1-0 v Saudi Arabia at halftime

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:26 IST
Midfielder Piotr Zielinski gave Poland a 1-0 lead against Saudi Arabia in the first half of a heated World Cup Group C clash at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Robert Lewandowski found unmarked Zielinski in the box who struck home in the 40th minute. The Saudis had a chance to level in stoppage time but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved both a spot kick by Salem Al-Dawsari and the follow-up.

