2 having 103 gm of MDMA held: Police

Two persons were arrested from Pandikad area of this northern Kerala district for allegedly smuggling drugs into the State, according to the police. A total of 103 gm of MDMA worth lakhs of rupees was seized from them on Saturday night, the police said.

An officer of Pandikad police station said the arrest was made based on a tip-off that the two would be trying to smuggle in the drugs from Bengaluru.

The police lay in wait and on identifying the vehicle in which the two were travelling, they were stopped and checked, the officer said.

On frisking the two, the drugs were found strapped to the lower leg of one of them, the officer said.

The arrests were recorded and the two would be produced before a court by Sunday evening, the officer said.

Of the two, one of them is already an accused in another drugs-related case and for attempt to murder, police said and added that their questioning till now has revealed the involvement of a third person.

Efforts are on to trace the third person and as the probe progresses involvement of more people may be revealed, the officer said.

The Left government in Kerala has been conducting an anti-drug campaign across the State and its second phase, which began on November 14, would conclude in late January 2023.

