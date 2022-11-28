Soccer-Spain hit the bar but still goalless against Germany at halftime
Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 01:18 IST
Spain hit the woodwork and had the better chances but were goalless against Germany at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday.
Dani Olmo's seventh minute shot was palmed onto the crossbar by keeper Manuel Neuer in a reflex save while Ferran Torres fired over the bar from point blank range in the 33rd. Germany had an effort by Antonio Ruediger disallowed for offside.
