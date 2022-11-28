Iranian foreign ministry says U.S. accusations that Iran was behind Oman tanker attack are baseless
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:28 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Accusations by the United States that Iran was behind an attack on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman are baseless, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
The Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman which the U.S. central command identified as an Iranian-made drone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Liberian
- Kanaani
- U.S.
- Oman
- Iranian
- Nasser
- Iran
- Gulf of Oman
- Pacific Zircon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iranian who inspired The Terminal dies at Paris airport
Iranian exile Mehran Karimi Nasseri who inspired Steven Spielberg's 'The Terminal' dies of heart attack
UP man arrested on charges of murder of Telangana woman wanting to marry him
Slovenia's election may produce first woman president
Iranians protest 'Bloody Friday' security force crackdown as nationwide unrest continues