IMF asks Pakistan to reduce expenses before loan talks - local media
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:15 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to reduce expenses before talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme, local broadcaster Ary News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Pakistan's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
