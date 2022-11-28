Left Menu

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce expenses before loan talks - local media

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:15 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to reduce expenses before talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme, local broadcaster Ary News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Pakistan's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

