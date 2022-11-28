HC directs govt to file affidavit on allegations of financial mismanagement in MGNREGA funds

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit stating its position on allegations of financial mismanagement in 100-day job guarantee scheme made in a PIL by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The petitioner alleged that fake job cards were prepared to misuse and misappropriate the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds in the state.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the state government to file an affidavit before the court stating its position on the allegations made by Adhikari within two weeks.

The court said that the petitioner and the Union government may file their affidavits in reply to it within one week after that.

The PIL will come up for hearing again on December 20, the bench directed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)