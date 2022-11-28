Ahead of Winter Session, U'khand Assembly Speaker asks MLAs to participate in debates with dignity

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri held an all-party meeting on Monday, a day before the start of the winter session, and asked all MLAs to raise issues of public interest in the House strongly but in a dignified way.The Speaker, who held a meeting of the business advisory committee of the House, said the supplementary budget would be tabled post-lunch on the very first day of the winter session.I have sought the cooperation of all members in carrying out the proceedings of the House amicably.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri held an all-party meeting on Monday, a day before the start of the winter session, and asked all MLAs to raise issues of public interest in the House strongly but in a dignified way.

The Speaker, who held a meeting of the business advisory committee of the House, said the supplementary budget would be tabled post-lunch on the very first day of the winter session.

''I have sought the cooperation of all members in carrying out the proceedings of the House amicably. There must be debates in the Assembly but in a dignified manner,'' Khanduri told reporters after the all-party meeting at the Assembly.

''I have asked the young MLAs, who are in good numbers, to raise their point strongly but to choose their words carefully. There should not be anything in our conduct which hurts the dignity of the House,'' she said.

The Opposition Congress may try to corner the state government on a variety of issues, including the ''poor'' law-and-order situation, alleged corruption, unemployment and justice for Ankita Bhandari, the slain receptionist of a resort near Rishikesh. The party has cast doubts on the ongoing SIT probe into the Ankita Bhandari killing case and has been demanding a CBI probe into it while alleging destruction of evidence.

The SIT is yet to file a charge sheet in the case.

Security arrangements have been beefed up across the state assembly in view of the winter session. CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in the 300-metre radius of the assembly and will remain in force till the conclusion of the session which is likely on December 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

