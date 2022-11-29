China says it drove away U.S. cruiser that 'illegally intruded' waters near South China Sea

China's military said on Tuesday a U.S. cruiser "illegally intruded" into waters near the South China Sea Spratly Islands and that it monitored and then drove away the guided missile cruiser.

"The actions of the U.S. military seriously violated China's sovereignty and security," said Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army.

