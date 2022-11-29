Left Menu

Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist - Evening Standard

China's ambassador to Britain has been summoned by British government over reports by the BBC which said Chinese police had assaulted one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai, the Evening Standard newspaper said on Tuesday. The British foreign office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the Evening Standard report.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 15:43 IST
Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist - Evening Standard
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

China's ambassador to Britain has been summoned by British government over reports by the BBC which said Chinese police had assaulted one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai, the Evening Standard newspaper said on Tuesday.

The British foreign office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the Evening Standard report. In recent days, protesters in several cities across China have demonstrate against strict COVID-19 measures, a show of civil disobedience that is unprecedented since leader Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

The BBC said its journalist Ed Lawrence was beaten, arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai. "He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist," the broadcaster said in a statement on Sunday.

China's foreign ministry has disputed the account

and said the journalist had not identified himself as a reporter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022