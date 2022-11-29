Left Menu

Man dies in Poland after police shootout

The shooting happened in the village of Straszyn near Gdansk. "The man started to fire with an automatic weapon," said police spokeswoman Iwona Jurkiewicz.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 15:51 IST
  Poland

A man who opened fire on police died after being shot during a raid on his home in northern Poland, police said on Tuesday. The shooting happened in the village of Straszyn near Gdansk.

"The man started to fire with an automatic weapon," said police spokeswoman Iwona Jurkiewicz. "The police replied to the attack, the attacker was injured and unfortunately as a result of the shooting despite the help given the man did not survive." Jurkiewicz said a police officer was injured during the incident.

State-run news agency PAP reported that police had raided the man's property as he was suspected of having weapons and ammunition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

