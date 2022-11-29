U.S.-backed force in Syria wants 'stronger' U.S. warning for Turkey
The head of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Tuesday he still feared a Turkish ground invasion despite U.S. assurances and has demanded a "stronger" message from Washington after seeing unprecedented Turkish reinforcements on the border.
Speaking to Reuters by phone from Syria, SDF chief Mazloum Abdi also said he would not rely on the relatively "weak" Syrian air defences after previously saying he hoped they would help defend his forces from Ankara's air strikes.
