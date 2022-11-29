UP to organise 75-hour cleanliness drive from Dec 1, cover 750 civic bodies in 75 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government will organise a massive cleanliness drive covering 750 civic bodies in 75 districts for 75 hours from December 1 under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban, officials said here. Under the campaign, the government plans to convert 'garbage vulnerable points' -– 'sensitive sites' in terms of garbage collection in about 750 civic bodies -- into clean places. The Municipal Directorate of the Swachh Bharat Mission has written to all municipal commissioners and asked them to fulfil the objective by undertaking the campaign within the stipulated time frame. All guidelines related to the campaign have been laid out in the letter titled 'Pratibadhh: 75 Districts, 75 Hours, 750 Civic Bodies'.

The campaign will start on December 1 to mark the last month of celebrations commemorating 75 years of Independence. It also aims to create awareness about cleanliness. For this, necessary resources and work will have to be ensured by identifying the 'garbage vulnerable points'. Instructions have also been issued to ensure that the campaign's closing ceremony is organised under the guidance and chairmanship of the district magistrate, the officials said.

All the urban bodies are expected to re-mark all 'garbage vulnerable points' in their respective areas and such sites will be eliminated permanently from December 1 to December 3. The garbage removed from these sites will be segregated as wet and dry waste, which will be treated and disposed of. The places cleaned will also be beautified with many to be developed as 'selfie points'.

The officials have also been instructed to maintain a record of collections such as plastic, bottle and glass waste. The government has also directed officials to ensure videography of the activities.

The best performing civic bodies under the campaign will be rewarded at the state level under five sub-categories based on population in three main categories -- municipal corporation, municipal council and nagar panchayat. The winning bodies in each category will be presented as models.

