UK parliamentary committee to visit Taiwan this week

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:49 IST
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
A British parliamentary committee is visiting Taiwan this week to meet President Tsai Ing-Wen and other senior officials, the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This visit to Taiwan has long been a priority for the Foreign Affairs Committee," said chair of the committee, Alicia Kearns.

"The multiple challenges to security and prosperity across the globe make constructive ties between democracies, such as those enjoyed by the UK and Taiwan, all the more important."

