Decomposed body of B'desh national found, handed over to relatives

The decomposed body of a Bangladeshi national was found from near the Indo-Bangla border in Tripura about a fortnight ago has been handed to his family, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Mezbahuddin, who hails from Ghutuma in Feni district of Bangladesh, was found by patrolling BSF personnel outside the Indo-Bangla fencing area at Amzadnagar in South Tripura district on November 18. A police team had taken away the body and the ports mortem was was conducted at a nearby health facility. The body was handed over to the man's relatives in the presence of BSF and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) through Muhurighat land custome station on Tuesday, the officer in-charge of Belonia police station Paritosh Das said.

"There were no bullet wounds on the body. Besides, no injury mark could be seen as the body was in a highly decomposed state,'' he said. The man's age and the reason behind his being in India is yet to be known.

A case of unnatural death was registered and investigation into the case is on, Das added.

