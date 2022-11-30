Kerala HC denies bail to family members of woman who poisoned boyfriend

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of the mother and uncle of a woman, accused of poisoning to death her 23-year-old male friend after he refused to break up with her.

Justice Viju Abraham denied the relief to accused Greeshma's mother -- Sindhu -- and uncle -- Nirmmala Kumaran Nair.

The detailed order giving reasons for dismissal of their joint plea seeking bail is yet to be made available.

Greeshma (22) was arrested on October 31 after she confessed to having poisoned 23-year-old Sharon, a native of Parassala in the district, as her marriage was fixed with another man.

The very next day, on November 1, her mother and uncle were also arrested for the offence of destruction of evidence in the case.

According to police, a bottle of the poison allegedly given to the victim was recovered from a pond near the home of the accused at the instance of her uncle.

Greeshma had allegedly served an Ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon after inviting him to her house on October 14.

Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Greeshma and Sharon's relationship ended in February, but the latter was not ready to back off from the relationship.

Sharon's family had alleged that the woman had given him some sort of juice or decoction in order to kill him.

