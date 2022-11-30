Infant among six of family killed in Firozabad fire

Left Menu

The deceased have been identified as Manoj 36 and his wife Neeraj 33, their sons Bharat 15 and Harshvardhan 13.

An infant was among three children who died in a fire that killed six members of a family here the previous night, police said.

Six members of a family were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in their electronics-cum-furniture shop on the ground floor of the building they lived in, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj (36) and his wife Neeraj (33), their sons Bharat (15) and Harshvardhan (13). Their sister-in-law Shivani (22), the wife of Manoj's brother, and their six-month-old daughter Tejasvi also died in the fire, District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said on Wednesday. The post mortem of all six were conducted late on Tuesday night and they were cremated on Wednesday, he said.

The fire broke out after a battery explosion on the ground floor of their furniture shop and it spread to the second and third floors where the families resided.

While shop owner Raman Rajput (65) and his younger son Nitin (25) and Manoj's daughter Unnati (8) escaped after the fire started and were rushed to the hospital, the others got trapped.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide a relief of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, the government said.

Eighteen fire fighting vehicles from Agra, Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad and personnel from 12 police stations were involved in the two-and-a-half hour rescue operation.

