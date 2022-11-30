Left Menu

Special court denies bail to ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:44 IST
Special court denies bail to ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special court here on Wednesday refused bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Special judge R N Rokade rejected Malik's bail plea.

A detailed order will be available later.

The court on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The NCP leader had sought bail pleading there is no predicate offense against him to prosecute him for money laundering.

The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered a predicate offense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

