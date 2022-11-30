Turkey says it welcomes Nordics' tougher terror stance in NATO bids
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey welcomes progress by Sweden and Finland towards NATO membership, but Ankara wants to see more concrete steps from the Nordic countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
"The two countries took some steps, we recognize it. But there has not been any steps on extradition requests and freezing terror assets," Cavusoglu told reporters in Bucharest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pradhan meets Finland's education minister in Delhi, discusses post Covid challenges in sector
Finland's Gasum says it was not obliged to pay Gazprom in roubles
Finland's Gasum says tribunal ruled it does not have to pay Gazprom in roubles
Sweden promises $287 mln military aid package to Ukraine including air defence
UPDATE 1-Finland's Gasum says tribunal ruled it does not have to pay Gazprom in roubles