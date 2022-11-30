Turkey says it welcomes Nordics' tougher terror stance in NATO bids

Turkey welcomes progress by Sweden and Finland towards NATO membership, but Ankara wants to see more concrete steps from the Nordic countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"The two countries took some steps, we recognize it. But there has not been any steps on extradition requests and freezing terror assets," Cavusoglu told reporters in Bucharest.

