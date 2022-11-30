Ukraine needs Patriot systems to protect civilian infrastructure-minister

Left Menu

Ukraine needs the U.S. made Patriot missile defence systems to protect its civilian infrastructure, under heavy attack by Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, adding he would be working with the German government on this issue. "The discussions on Ukraine's NATO application should begin," he said during a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:22 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine needs the U.S. made Patriot missile defence systems to protect its civilian infrastructure, under heavy attack by Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, adding he would be working with the German government on this issue. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot systems.

Kuleba also said Ukraine would eventually become a member of NATO, saying that didn't mean nothing could be done now in that respect. "The discussions on Ukraine's NATO application should begin," he said during a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

