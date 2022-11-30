Left Menu

German police raid, question online hate speech suspects

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:37 IST
German police raid, question online hate speech suspects
  • Country:
  • Germany

German police searched homes and questioned suspects as part of an annual nationwide crackdown against online hate speech, authorities said Wednesday.

Police carried out 91 operations in 14 German states.

In the central state of Hesse, officers investigated three women and six men, ages 17 to 72, prosecutors said. The allegations against them include incitement to hatred, defamation and libel.

Germany has staged annual police raids against online hate speech since 2016.

The country's top security official, Nancy Faeser, said in a statement that crimes committed on social media, messaging apps and Internet forums provide “fertile ground for extremist violence.'' “We need to draw clear lines here and get the culprits out of their supposed anonymity,” she said.

Federal police say more than 2,000 politically motivated crimes committed online are recorded each year in Germany, but the actual figure is likely to be much higher because many illegal postings aren't reported to authorities or take place in closed groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022