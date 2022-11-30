Left Menu

Nine workers killed after Pakistan coal mine caves in - commissioner

Reuters | Peshawar | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:45 IST
Nine workers killed after Pakistan coal mine caves in - commissioner
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least nine workers were killed after a coal mine caved in in northwestern Pakistan's Orakzai district on Wednesday, a government official said.

There were 13 workers in the mine at the time and nine bodies have been recovered so far, Adnan Farid, the area deputy commissioner, said. "We are probing the cause of the accident," he told Reuters.

Also Read: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022