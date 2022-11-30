More than 10,000 ambulance workers vote to strike in England and Wales
More than 10,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions, the GMB union said on Wednesday.
Britain's health service is braced for a wave of unprecedented industrial action this winter.
