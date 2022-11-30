Left Menu

Over 30 militants, two soldiers killed in insurgent clash in Mozambique

The soldiers belonging to the SAMIM forces were killed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on Tuesday and were from Tanzania and Botswana, the mission said. The insurgency in Mozambique has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted multibillion-dollar natural gas projects since it broke out in 2017.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Over 30 militants and two soldiers were killed during a clash in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission to Mozambique (SAMIM) said on Wednesday. The soldiers belonging to the SAMIM forces were killed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on Tuesday and were from Tanzania and Botswana, the mission said.

The insurgency in Mozambique has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted multibillion-dollar natural gas projects since it broke out in 2017. "SAMIM Force can confirm... terrorists in excess of thirty (30) were killed and a sizeable number of weapons, ammunition and equipment confiscated," it said in a statement.

