Left Menu

Odisha: Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping woman 13 years ago

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:06 IST
Odisha: Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping woman 13 years ago
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a woman 13 years ago.

The man, now 44, had raped the then 23-year-old woman on the night of March 2, 2009 when her husband was not at home, according to the prosecution.

The incident happened in Mahakalapada police station area.

Judge Tribikram Keshari Chinara convicted the man, a neighbour of the survivor, under IPC sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint ) and 506 (criminal intimation).

Besides sentencing the convict to 10 years in jail, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The court gave the verdict after examining the statements of seven witnesses, including the survivor, said Sanjay Jena, the special public prosecutor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022