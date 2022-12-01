REUTERS NEXT-U.N. says deal close on resuming Russia ammonia exports via Ukraine
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday a deal is close on resuming Russian ammonia exports through a pipeline to a Ukrainian Black Sea port.
"I think we're quite close, we're edging towards it this week," Griffiths told a Reuters NEXT event.
