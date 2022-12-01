Left Menu

Third suspected letter-bomb found in Spanish air force base

Spanish security forces found a third suspected explosive device hidden in an envelope mailed to the Air Force base located in Torrejon de Ardoz outside Madrid, the defence ministry said on Thursday, confirming a report from El Mundo newspaper. After scanning the envelope by X-ray, Air Force security officers determined it contained "a mechanism", the ministry statement said. On Thursday morning, police were still analysing the parcel, which was addressed to the base's satellite centre.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-12-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 14:05 IST
After scanning the envelope by X-ray, Air Force security officers determined it contained "a mechanism", the ministry statement said. On Thursday morning, police were still analysing the parcel, which was addressed to the base's satellite centre. Two letter bombs were found on Wednesday addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to a weapon manufacturer in Zaragoza, in northern Spain, police said.

The first one exploded causing minor injuries to a Ukrainian official.

