Spain Urges EU to Lift Sanctions on Venezuela
Spain's foreign minister has called on the EU to lift sanctions on Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, following an amnesty bill. Rodriguez, now president after Maduro's ouster, has begun normalizing relations and freeing political prisoners. The EU remains cautious, emphasizing support for democratic transitions.
- Country:
- Spain
In a notable diplomatic move, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has urged the European Union to lift its sanctions on Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez. This appeal came after Venezuela's lawmakers approved an amnesty bill aimed at releasing certain political prisoners.
Albares emphasized that sanctions should not be an end goal but a means to foster a democratic dialogue. He stressed the need for signals indicating Venezuela's progression towards peaceful relations.
However, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni expressed a measured approach, stating the readiness to employ various tools to support Venezuela's democratic transition as the bloc cautiously monitors developments under Rodriguez's leadership.
ALSO READ
Venezuela's Contentious Amnesty Bill: A Step Towards Reconciliation?
Venezuela's legislature approves amnesty bill, paving way for release of hundreds detained for political reasons, reports AP.
Limited Amnesty Bill Sparks Controversy in Venezuela
Venezuela's Contentious Amnesty Bill: Limited Relief Amid Political Tensions
Venezuela's Legislative Shift: Amnesty Bill Heralds New Political Era