EU regulators to look into Lithuanian measure for operation of LNG terminal

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 16:17 IST
EU antitrust regulators launched on Thursday an investigation into Lithuanian measures granted to Lithuanian liquefied natural gas importer Litgas for supplying a mandatory quantity of LNG to the LNG terminal in the port-city of Klaipeda between 2016 and 2018.

The EU Commission said the probe follows the EU General Court's partial annulment of an earlier Commission decision that approved the compensation to Litgas for the period in question, according to a statement.

