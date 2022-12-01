Left Menu

UK lawmakers Taiwan visit is "gross interference" in Chinese affairs -Chinese embassy

A visit by a British parliamentary committee to Taiwan is a "flagrant violation" of the one-China principle and a "gross interference" in China's internal affairs, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain said in a statement on Thursday. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. "Moves of the UK side that undermine China's interests will be met with forceful responses from the Chinese side."

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 01-12-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 18:08 IST
UK lawmakers Taiwan visit is "gross interference" in Chinese affairs -Chinese embassy
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A visit by a British parliamentary committee to Taiwan is a "flagrant violation" of the one-China principle and a "gross interference" in China's internal affairs, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain said in a statement on Thursday.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims. The

committee of British lawmakers said it would be meeting with President Tsai Ing-Wen and other senior officials during its visit.

"The Chinese side urges the UK side to abide by its commitment, stop any actions that violate the one-China principle, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," the spokesperson said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Moves of the UK side that undermine China's interests will be met with forceful responses from the Chinese side."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022