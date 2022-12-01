Over 1 lakh personnel of railway ministry, police forces trained under Mission Karmayogi: Cabinet secy Gauba

More than one lakh personnel of railway ministry and police forces have been trained under 'Mission Karmayogi' with the help of Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said on Thursday.

At the launch of an 'Approach Paper' for creation of annual capacity building plans for ministries/departments here, he appreciated the initiatives of CBC and said the basic idea of 'Mission Karmayogi' is to fulfil the mandate of democratising knowledge across all verticals and levels. Gauba mentioned that within a short span of time, with the help of the commission, over 1 lakh personnel of ministry of railways and police forces have been trained under the mission, accoridng to a Personnel Ministry statement. Over 200 contractual personal staff of several Union ministers have also been trained, he said.

In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to improve the human resource management practices in the government through 'Mission Karmayogi', Gauba interacted with secretaries of all ministries/departments on creation of the annual capacity building plans of each ministry/department, during a workshop organised by the CBC at Vigyan Bhawan here. The Approach Paper on annual capacity building plans prepared by the CBC was also launched on the occasion.

Gauba said that the ministries are doing a marvellous work in streamlining the functioning of the government through structured training and enhancing access to learning opportunities, optimising learning ecosystem and inculcating future-readiness from top to bottom level staff.

He echoed the words of the prime minister that there is a need to completely transform the government’s capacity building system. Gauba added that capacity building plans of the ministries/departments should enable officers to acquire overall competency in all spheres of their work. He also stressed on the need to replicate best practices of one ministry to other ministries.

The cabinet secretary lauded the training module developed by CBC on 'stress management', calling it as an essential tool for the work force of government. He favoured deep immersion method and suggested that it should be mainstreamed.

Gauba emphasised the need for annual capacity-building plans for all the ministries, departments, and organisations to overcome the challenges that India faced in the past. The Commission is mandated to facilitate the preparation of the annual capacity building plan for all Central government ministries, departments and organisations.

Secretaries of several ministries made presentation on the occasion, enlisting their progress towards preparing annual capacity building plans for their respective ministries, the statement said.

