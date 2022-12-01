Soccer-Canada v Morocco teams
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:13 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group F match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Thursday:
Canada: Milan Borjan (captain), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri
