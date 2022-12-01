Suspicious package found at US Embassy in Spain amid probe
PTI | Madrid | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:22 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish officials say a suspicious package has been discovered at the US Embassy in Madrid and placed under police control.
The finding on Thursday came as police reported a wave of explosive packages being sent in Spain's capital, including one that ignited at the Ukrainian Embassy.
Police say other explosive devices concealed in postal packages were sent over the past two days to Spain's Defence Ministry, a European Union satellite centre in Spain and an arms factory that makes grenades sent to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Spanish
- Spain
- Ukrainian
- European Union
- Defence Ministry
- Madrid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reactors at Ukrainian nuclear power plants shut down after Russian strikes
US officials: Initial findings suggest missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile, reports AP.
Russia to blame for 'incidents with missiles' - Ukrainian official
Russia says missile strike in Poland caused by Ukrainian air defence
Russia says missile strike in Poland caused by Ukrainian air defence