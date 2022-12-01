Editorial Advisory

Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:35 IST
Authorities here have sealed three farmhouses near Damdama Lake in Sohna, saying they were constructed illegally.

''These are unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission,” said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia on Tuesday.

The sealing was carried out with the help of police in compliance of the orders by National Green Tribunal after it heard the case of Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana.

A team led by Madholia carried out the orders in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, who is the Sohna naib tehsildar.

Sadar Sohna Station House Officer (SHO) and a police team were deployed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

