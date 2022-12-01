Schumer says U.S. Senate "cannot leave" before completing rail bill
Updated: 01-12-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:01 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed on Thursday to complete work quickly on legislation to avoid a national rail strike and mandate paid sick leave for rail workers, a day after the measures passed the House of Representatives.
"Senators are working morning, noon and night to reach agreement for us to act on this measure A-S-A-P. The Senate cannot leave until we get the job done," Schumer said in a floor speech.
