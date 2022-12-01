Left Menu

Gurugram: Woman alleges she was raped by 3 men, police lodge FIR

While returning, they took the woman to a secluded place and raped her. An FIR was registered against the three accused under sections 376-D gang rape, 506 criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station.The FIR has been registered but we are verifying the facts first.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:14 IST
Gurugram: Woman alleges she was raped by 3 men, police lodge FIR
The police has registered an FIR against three men after a 40-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by them, officials said on Thursday.

The woman, who works as a domestic help, was looking to buy an accommodation and contacted three men -- Bhishm, Shamsher and Ajay -- who took her to a residential society on Monday, police said. While returning, they took the woman to a secluded place and raped her. They also threatened to kill the woman when she resisted, the police said quoting her complaint. An FIR was registered against the three accused under sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station.

''The FIR has been registered but we are verifying the facts first. Action will be taken as per the law,'' said Kashmir Singh, Additional Station House Officer of Sadar police station.

