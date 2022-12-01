Left Menu

CBI questions TRS leaders over suspected 'dealings' with arrested imposter, they deny any links

He offered them favourable outcomes in various matters pending before government authorities.From offering employment to allowing entry of goods vehicles of a private company during no-entry hours in the National Capital Region, Rao assured solutions to problems faced by his victims in return for money and gifts which he claimed needed to be further handed over to senior government officers, the FIR said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:11 IST
The CBI on Thursday questioned Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra for over eight hours in connection with their suspected links with a man arrested for impersonating an IPS officer, officials said.

They said the CBI is questioning Civil Supplies Minister Kamlakar and Ravichandra, both leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), after it emerged that imposter Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao was allegedly in touch with them and some ''dealings'' with them surfaced during his interrogation.

''The two leaders are not witnesses in the case so far. They are not FIR named accused. Their roles are still being evaluated,'' an official said.

According to officials, the two leaders arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11:25 am and were taken for questioning in a designated room.

After coming out from the CBI office, Kamlakar and Ravichandra told reporters that they had met Rao only twice at public events.

They denied having any kind of financial transactions with Rao.

The two leaders said the CBI questioned them about their alleged links with Rao and they provided all the information.

They also said they have not been called again by the agency.

On Monday, the CBI arrested Rao, a resident of Visakhapatnam, who allegedly met private individuals at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan here posing as a senior IPS officer and demanded costly gifts for getting their work done, officials said.

The agency's FIR has alleged that Rao was posing as CBI joint director and allegedly met six people after coming to the national capital on November 22. He offered them favourable outcomes in various matters pending before government authorities.

From offering employment to allowing entry of goods vehicles of a private company during no-entry hours in the National Capital Region, Rao assured solutions to problems faced by his victims in return for money and gifts which he claimed needed to be further handed over to senior government officers, the FIR said.

