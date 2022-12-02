Australian court rejects Santos appeal to resume drilling on $3.6 bln Barossa gas project
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-12-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 07:08 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's Federal Court rejected on Friday an appeal by Santos Ltd to resume drilling on its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia.
Justice Debra Mortimer said the court ordered that the appeal be dismissed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Court
- Australia
Advertisement