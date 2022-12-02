China's economy will keep growing at reasonable speed: finance minister
China's economy will keep growing at a reasonable speed with stable employment and prices, finance minister Liu Kun said in a speech at the ASEAN plus Three Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum in a video on Friday.
The Chinese government will continue to implement the policy package and strive to realise the goal of creating 11 million new urban jobs, Liu said.
