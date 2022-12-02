Left Menu

US designates 4 leaders of AQIS, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as global terrorists

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:56 IST
US designates 4 leaders of AQIS, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as global terrorists
  • Country:
  • United States

The US has designated four top leaders of al-Qaeda and the Pakistani Taliban groups as global terrorists, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said as he emphasised that the Biden administration will ensure that terrorists do not operate with impunity in Afghanistan.

The terrorists who were designated on Thursday were Osama Mehmood, the emir of al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Atif Yahya Ghouri, the deputy emir of AQIS and Muhammad Maruf who is responsible for the group's recruiting branch.

Qari Amjad, the deputy emir of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who oversees operations and militants in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, has also been slapped with sanctions.

“As a result of these actions, all property and interests in property of those designated yesterday that are subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and all US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them,” Secretary of State Blinken said on Thursday.

“Yesterday’s actions again demonstrate that we will continue to use all relevant tools to uphold our commitment to see to it that international terrorists are not able to operate with impunity in Afghanistan,” Blinken said.

As part of its relentless efforts to ensure that terrorists do not use Afghanistan as a platform for international terrorism, the US is committed to using its full set of counterterrorism tools to counter the threat posed by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including AQIS and TTP, he said in a statement.

Founded in September 2014, AQIS is an Islamist militant organisation that aims to fight the governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Myanmar and Bangladesh in order to establish an Islamic state.

TTP, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed militant groups operating along the Afghan–Pakistani border. Formed in 2007, the group shares a common ideology with the Afghan Taliban and assisted them in the 2001–2021 war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022