U.S. imposes sanctions on two Haitian politicians over drug trafficking

The United States imposed sanctions Friday on a current and former Haitian senator, accusing the two politicians of engaging in international drug trafficking activities in Washington's latest action targeting corruption in the country.
The Treasury Department in a statement said it designated Haitian Senator Rony Celestin and former Senator Richard Lenine Hervé Fourcand.
