Woman kills self in Rajasthan's Dausa

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Gayatri Devi, they said. The woman's husband Sandeep, who works as a home guard, was on duty when the incident took place, Station House Officer (Mahua) Jitendra Singh said.

When Sandeep returned home at around 4:30 am, he found Devi hanging from the ceiling in her room, Singh said, adding the man also attempted suicide by slitting his throat with a knife.

Sandeep is undergoing treatment at Jaipur's SMS hospital, police said.

Primary investigation revealed that the man wanted to live separately from his parents because of a family dispute. However, the exact cause will be clear after his statements, he said.

The body was handed over to the woman's in-laws as her parents have not filed a complaint against anyone, police said.

Gayatri and Sandeep got married around one-and-a-half-years ago, they said.

