Bird poacher arrested, carcasses of seven birds seized

A suspected bird poacher was arrested by Forest personnel after carcasses of seven birds were seized from his possession in the Chilika area, an official said on Saturday.

Carcasses of seven large whistling ducks were seized from the possession of the suspected poacher from Alipada area in Puri district. After poisoning the migratory birds, the poacher was returning with the carcasses when the wildlife staff caught him on Friday, said Choodarani Murmu, range officer, Tangi wildlife range.

With this the wildlife officials have registered at least two bird poaching cases and arrested two hunters in the last 10 days and seized nine bird carcasses, an official said. Poachers are active in the lake because of the high demand for the meat of the aquatic birds in the nearby towns like Bhubaneswar, Balugaon and Berhampur, wildlife activists said.

PK Panda, assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Chilika Wildlife Division said they have kept strict vigil on poaching incidents and regular patrolling was conducted in the lake. As many as 20 temporary anti-poaching camps have been set up in the lake. The camps would continue till the end of March, he said.

An estimated three lakh winged guests have swooped down in the blue lagoon this winter so far. Most of them settled in the Nalabana, the bird sanctuary inside the blue lagoon, sources said.

The avian guests mostly from beyond the Himalayas in the Northern Eurasia, Caspian region, Siberia, Lake Baikal and the remote areas of Russia and neighbouring countries visit the Chilika lake, the largest brackish water lake, every winter to escape from the biting cold in their native places. PTI COR SUF RG RG

