U.S. defense secretary accuses Russia of 'deliberate cruelty' in Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 01:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday accused Russia of "deliberate cruelty" in its war in Ukraine, saying Moscow was intentionally targeting civilians.
"With deliberate cruelty, Russia is putting civilians and civilian targets in its gunsights," Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.
"Russian attacks have left children dead, schools shattered, and hospitals smashed," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Austin
- U.S.
- Moscow
- Defense
- California
- Lloyd Austin
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
China, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting
US defense secretary blames Putin's war for Poland explosion
US defense chief: 'Tyranny and turmoil' in Russian invasion