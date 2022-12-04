Left Menu

Three sentenced to life imprisonment for killing man

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 04-12-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 10:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A local court has awarded life sentence to three persons for killing a man here 18 years ago.

Additional District Judge Ramanand on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to Baliram Tiwari, Ajay Tiwari and Vimal Tiwari for killing Brijpati due to old enmity on March 6, 2004. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on each of the convicts.

